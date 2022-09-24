Renderings of new Maple Ridge seniors housing project released by BC Housing

Building will replace The Mods on Royal Crescent

According to BC Housing, renderings of a proposed project for affordable seniors housing in Maple Ridge are subject to the development review process. (BC Housing/Special to The News)

BC Housing has released renderings of a proposed seniors housing project that would replace the Royal Crescent modulars in Maple Ridge.

Renderings were part of a release by the government agency on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The project is currently in the rezoning process for 22534, 22548, and 22556 Royal Crescent, which BC Housing indicated will take until next year to complete.

Potential funding, design development, and permits are expected to take until 2024.

BC Housing is planning to build 98 affordable rental homes for seniors on the properties and say they are working with the City of Maple Ridge and the community to understand key development considerations.

In the coming months, BC Housing plans to identify an operator who will be meeting with residents to provide more information about the project, and according to the online release, implement key design requirements.

The current modular buildings have been used as supportive housing for the past several years.

Residents of these buildings will be moving to a permanent modular housing facility at Fraser and 224 Street in the summer of 2023.

There is no date announced for occupancy of the new senior homes.

maple ridge