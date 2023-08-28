Rent bank keeping Maple Ridge people from homelessness

Interest-free loans to tenants who fall behind, have become more critical

Rent Bank program coordinator Bruce Foster of the Purpose Society for Youth and Families. (Youtube/Special to The News)

People in Maple Ridge who are evicted after missing a rent payment stand a very real chance of becoming homeless.

The current economic climate and housing crisis makes the services of the Maple Ridge Rent Bank more critical, members of that organization told Maple Ridge City Council recently.

The rent bank offers no-interest loans for rent payments, or to help ensure utility bills get paid.

“Our program is about housing stability,” said Bruce Foster, program coordinator. “So we’re focused on keeping people who are facing temporary challenges in being able to pay their rent housed, so they don’t become unhoused, and they don’t fall into all of the challenges come with someone who isn’t housed.”

He said 74 per cent of the people the rent bank assisted last fiscal year earn $40,000 per year or less, while rents for a one-bedroom apartment are $1,600-$1,700, and a two-bedroom $2,500, and a three bedroom $3,500 or more. So their income is disproportionate to local market rents, and if they lose a unit they can afford, they are unlikely to find another quickly.

“If you become homeless, you’re never going to get housed again, based on your income,” he said. “So we really have to keep you housed, where you are, because that housing you’ll never get again,” Foster said, adding that has become a focus for his group.

“You’re probably going to end up homeless, and if you’re lucky you have family or friends you can stay with, and you have to wait until you can get into BC housing or some other subsidized housing, which takes quite a long time.”

READ ALSO: B.C.’s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change reality

He works out of the New Westminster office of the Lower Mainland Purpose Society for Youth and Families, which runs rents banks serving that city, Burnaby, and Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows.

He said they also look at the underlying causes for the individual’s financial crisis, and try to connect clients to other agencies that can help.

Most often last year, the reasons related to job loss, reduction in work hours, or government “clawback” of benefits to reduce income.

Ashley Isaac works in the Maple Ridge office, and said there have been seniors having rent crisis locally, because of problems with their old age security. Because their monthly income is limited, there are very few housing options for them if they become unhoused, she said.

These are people who often just need help in “navigating the system,” she explained.

“It’s nice to support them through the hard times,” she said.

Other clients include single parents, low income families, and some medium-income people who have fallen a paycheque behind.

The maximum loans are $1,600 for individuals or $3,500 for families. The cost is only a $1 per month administrative fee.

There are eligibility criteria, including that they must be 19, no more than two months in arrears, have a legitimate reason for the temporary crisis and others.

“Thank you for the work that you do in the community,” Coun. Ahmed Yousef told them. “I really appreciate having organizations like this doing this type of work here. It’s much needed.”

He asked how many loans they give, and heard in the last fiscal year it was approximately $30,000 in loans, and another $27,000 in grants – for 19 loans and 20 grants.

Their programs have been entirely funded by the province, but that will change in April. After the July 25 presentation to council, the city contacted the rent bank to speak about funding. Both Burnaby and New Westminster offer funding for their rent banks.

For more information see purposesociety.org