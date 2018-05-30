Rental accommodation task force kicks off tour in Maple Ridge

Some tenants had to relocate after apartment building renovated. (THE NEWS/files)

The first pit stop for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s Rental Housing Task Force will be in Maple Ridge.

The workshop takes place Monday, June 4, at Thomas Haney secondary, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will involve landlords, renters, trailer park owners and other stakeholders to talk about current tenancy laws. The current vacancy rate in Maple Ridge is 0.6 per cent and the average monthly rent is $1,300, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

The public can provide feedback on a range of issues by attending or giving a written submission or going online. People who are planning to attend are being asked to register in advance by going to the Eventbrite website.

However, Eventbrite tells participants that their IP addresses, event responses, name and personal e-mail addresses will be stored by Eventbrite outside of Canada.

“By clicking on the register button, you are consenting to your personal information (IP address, yes to attending, name and email address) being stored in the United States. Your consent is effective as soon as you register,” Eventbrite advises.

Rental task force chairperson Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, said that rental laws haven’t kept up with with the changing housing market. The task force will stop in cities around the province this summer.

“Modernizing B.C.’s tenancy laws will provide more fairness for everyone, and help to ensure that rental housing providers and renters are able to plan for the future.”

The task force will make recommendations this fall to Premier John Horgan and Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.