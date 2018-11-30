Replacement bridge unlikely for George Massey Tunnel, report says

A report to Richmond council indicated the 10-lane bridge plan is no more

Delta may be out of luck when it comes to getting a 10-lane replacement bridge for the George Massey Tunnel.

During a meeting with the City of Richmond on Nov. 14, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena indicated that a bridge likely won’t be a possible replacement option for the tunnel, according to a report to Richmond council.

“Given that the previous project was cancelled, the Minister advised that any future crossing improvement option would not include a 10-lane bridge,” the report reads. “The Ministry recognizes the significant negative impacts that the scale of such a project would have on the host communities, particularly for Richmond.”

What will happen with a replacement for the George Massey Tunnel has been in question since the NDP came into power last year.

The previous Liberal government had already begun site work on a 10-lane replacement bridge for the tunnel before the provincial election, and spent about $70-million on the project. When the NDP took over the legislature, the project was put on hold.

The new government then moved forward with an independent technical review of the tunnel, saying it felt that “not all the options were thoroughly examined” by the Liberals.

The technical review was finished and delivered to the ministry of transportation and infrastructure in June of this year. The report to Richmond council indicates the review will be released to the public by the end of this year.

The technical will include “potential crossing improvement options” and “greater detail regarding the process [that was] followed leading to the previously proposed 10-lane bridge,” Richmond’s report said.

When the review is released, the ministry will undertake technical briefings with stakeholders like Richmond, Delta, TransLink and Metro Vancouver, as well as engage with the community.

Delta has been one of the only communities in favour of the previous 10-lane bridge replacement, with former mayor Lois Jackson being the only Metro Vancouver mayor to support the project.

Current Delta mayor George Harvie also promised to push for a new bridge during his election campaign.

“I know we are united as a council on the need for a new bridge to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel,” he said during his inaugural speech on Nov. 5. “I will take bold steps to move this forward, bring enhanced transit to Delta, improve safety, protect our agricultural land and plan for future rapid transit.”

Harvie said he had reached out to Premier John Horgan, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena and Delta MP Carla Qualtrough about the replacement.

Harvie and the past Delta council consistently spoke about the safety concerns of the current crossing, particularly in regards to traffic collisions and seismic stability. According to ICBC, 2017 saw 142 crashes in the George Massey Tunnel alone.



