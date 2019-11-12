Stabbing in Maple Ridge

The incident has taken place in front of The Emerson

Police attend the scene outside The Emerson, a condo complex on 122 Avenue. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Police have surrounded a building in Maple Ridge after reports of a stabbing.

The incident has taken place along the 22300 block of 122 Avenue, in front of The Emerson, a new 69 unit condo complex.

Approximately 10 police, fire, and ambulance vehicles are on scene.

A witness said the victim had knife wound in the back.

But the wound appeared to be non life threatening, according to RCMP on scene.

The victim was able to stand and speak with police before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The suspect may still be in building.

A police dog has now arrived on scene.

Police are now going door-to-door inside the building.

One tenant of The Emerson said it is a rental building and mostly quiet.

• More details to follow as they become available

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



