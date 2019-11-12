Police attend the scene outside The Emerson, a condo complex on 122 Avenue. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Stabbing in Maple Ridge

The incident has taken place in front of The Emerson

Police have surrounded a building in Maple Ridge after reports of a stabbing.

The incident has taken place along the 22300 block of 122 Avenue, in front of The Emerson, a new 69 unit condo complex.

Approximately 10 police, fire, and ambulance vehicles are on scene.

A witness said the victim had knife wound in the back.

But the wound appeared to be non life threatening, according to RCMP on scene.

The victim was able to stand and speak with police before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The suspect may still be in building.

A police dog has now arrived on scene.

Police are now going door-to-door inside the building.

One tenant of The Emerson said it is a rental building and mostly quiet.

• More details to follow as they become available

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Police attend the scene outside The Emerson, a condo complex on 122 Avenue. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War arrives in B.C.

Just Posted

Stabbing in Maple Ridge

The incident has taken place in front of The Emerson

Maple Ridge man facing four charges

Appeared Tuesday in Port Coquitlam provincial court

Knights host community football finals

Junior bantams and midgets both lose close games

More youth needed for tagging in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Stores like Rona and Canadian Tire had hardly any taggers outside this year

VIDEO: Recycling truck catches fire at Maple Ridge gas station

Huge plume of smoke, nearby Tim Horton’s evacuated

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Bargaining to resume in Metro Vancouver transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Both sides might be headed back to the table to prevent new overtime ban

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Most Read