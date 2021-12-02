Holmes said that while the pictured fish were Pink Salmon, people would be more likely to see Coho salmon at this time. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Holmes said that while the pictured fish were Pink Salmon, people would be more likely to see Coho salmon at this time. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Reports of salmon swimming on local roadways in Maple Ridge reach ARMS

Society is asking public help in relocating or reporting such sightings

The Alouette River Management Society has received a few reports of stranded salmon on Maple ridge roads.

After the last two atmospheric rivers, waters in the Alouette rivers system saw a steep rise. On Dec. 1, the Alouette Reservoir had reached the free crest spillway and this had led to the fish trying to find safer spaces.

“We have had some reports of seeing salmon swimming down our local roadways in Maple Ridge! With the high-water levels, the salmon have access to land areas as they attempt to find refuge from the fast-moving waters,” said Alex Holmes of the society.

“This could become a problem for the salmon and other species that use the river, as the water begins to recede and the levels drop too low for them swim back into the main stem of the river.”

The society is now asking people to watch out for stranded salmon in ditches, fields, trails or along roadways.

“If you see a stranded salmon or two in a ditch, field, trail, or along the road and are close by a creek or the Alouette River, please see if you can move them back carefully and quickly or give ARMS a call. If there are more than just a couple of fish stranded, please call Fisheries and Oceans Canada,” said Holmes.

To report stranded salmon, people can call the toll free Observe Record Report (ORR) Hotline on: 1-800-465-4336 and in greater Vancouver on: 604-607-4186. An email can also be sent to the DFO: DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

People can also contact ARMS if they have any additional questions or concerns: 604-467-6401.

