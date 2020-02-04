A convoy of vehicles leaves Hemlock Valley Road on Monday, escorted by an Emil Anderson Maintenance vehicle. Those staying at the resort have been stranded because of a landslide barring access to the road early this past weekend. (Emil Anderson Maintenance/Contributed)

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Evacuations continued Tuesday at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in the Fraser Valley, after as many as 500 people were stranded there over the weekend due to landslides.

Evacuations by ground continued as they had on Monday with a single lane open for evacuees and local oncoming traffic.

Emil Anderson Maintenance reported successfully escorting more than 50 vehicles off the mountain following a landslide and heavy rain that blocked access to Hemlock Valley Road.

“The road will remain closed to public and non-essential traffic after 9:30 a.m. for the day until further notice,” a statement from the ski resort reads. “Any vehicles not returning down by 9:30 a.m. should be prepared to stay for the night at the mountain.”

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

RELATED:$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort staff says they expect an update by midday concerning single-lane access to alternating traffic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no guarantee for opening.

More to come.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Re-done Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is now open
Next story
Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Just Posted

Former Pitt Meadows politician’s appeal denied

Dave Murray had challenged sexual assault conviction

Thousands of shoeboxes for children in need donated by Maple Ridge residents

The Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign received almost 500,000 boxes from across the country

Maple Ridge’s Schwuchow is an SMA success story

Seven-year-old will feature in Variety Show of Hearts Telethon where-are-they-now segment Sunday

Maple Ridge public schools open

Despite forecast of snowy day today

Caterer almost cancels Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows BEA gala because of flooding

Luck and community help allowed owner of Humble Roots to get food for 150 out the door

VIDEO: Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Comedy cancelled in Surrey for use of ‘blackface’ caught in misunderstanding

Touring production ‘Im Hussein: Double Trouble’ rescheduled for March date at Bell theatre

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack

Hockey Canada-planned tournament has showcased 1,800 NHL draft picks since 1986

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Most Read