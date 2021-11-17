Rescue volunteers search for missing hikers only to find them camping in Golden Ears park

Urge people to stick to plans so as not to trigger search and rescue response

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers were out looking for two missing hikers, only to find them safely camping at View Point Beach.

On Nov. 10 at around 1 a.m., the SAR crew was called out to search Golden Ears Park for a pair of missing hikers. The pair was reported overdue after not checking in after a day hike to Half Moon Beach on the East Canyon Trail, said Rick Laing, SAR manager.

“Their intention was to camp overnight but either the ones who reported them missing misheard them or their plans changed, there was some sort of miscommunication that led to the confusion,” he said.

Multiple teams were deployed to search for the pair on different trails in case a different route was taken than the trip plan. Weather made things difficult because drainages were flowing high, flooding trails, and cutting off safe access to certain areas.

“Our search and rescue crew missed them on the way in; the weather was just that bad, but they were able to locate them on their way out,” he said.

At around 5 a.m., the pair were discovered at View Point Beach where they were set up to camp for the night and were surprised to see SAR looking for them. They were in no danger and had plans to hike out in the morning.

“While we were happy to learn the pair were safe, we would like to remind everyone to ensure trip plans are made clear and not deviated from, to avoid sending volunteers out at night on a search when not needed,” said Laing, “Of course, if somebody is perceived to be in trouble, no matter how small, we will show up.”

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team aids in Mission during flooding

Laing took this incident as an opportunity to remind everyone to put together a trip plan, make sure their plans have been relayed to someone responsible, and make sure those plans are clear to them.

“When putting together a plan, give detailed instructions, like ‘we are going to xyz and should be back my nightfall, if you don’t hear back from us by so and so time, report us missing’,” he said.

When asked about the romanticized notion of last-minute trips or unplanned trips, Laing said that while he understood where that sentiment came from, it is just extremely important to have a plan and stick to it, and have a way of relaying any updated plans, especially in the backcountry.

“We understand that things change and last minute things develop, but for their own safety, people need to make sure the plans are updated. Of course, we can’t force people, but the problem is most people think nothing is going to happen to them. However, when you are in the backcountry, or don’t have a signal, even a sprained ankle can turn into a huge problem,” said Laing.

Laing suggested using the Adventure Smart app to make and share trip plans. Several tips for trip planning can also be found on the website.

“Making and sharing a trip plan, is a cheap, no-cost insurance policy.”

ALSO READ: ‘We were grateful we weren’t swept away’: Maple Ridge family spends 2 nights stuck on Hwy. 7