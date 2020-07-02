Rescuers halt Coquihalla River search due to darkness, after reports of person in river

No information to indicate a child is involved, RCMP state, after this information surfaced on social media

Rescuers from Chilliwack and Hope have stopped their search of the Coquihalla River, that began Thursday evening after a report of a person in the water came in.

Hope RCMP Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner confirmed the rescuers – from Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue – searched the river from Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park and downstream. The search was terminated due to the darkness.

Rehdner stated the Hope RCMP has ‘no information to indicate that a child is involved,’ after several Facebook comments were posted about the incident indicating a child might have fallen in the river at the Othello Tunnels.

The police investigation continues, Rehdner confirmed in an update Thursday after 9 p.m.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

Facebook and follow us on Twitter