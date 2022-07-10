A young southern resident killer whale (left), shown in a handout photo, spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks on Saturday. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Whale Research

A young southern resident killer whale (left), shown in a handout photo, spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks on Saturday. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Whale Research

Researchers name newest baby orca spotted in B.C. waters

K45 is K Pod’s first baby since 2011

A young southern resident killer whale spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name.

The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to the K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks.

The centre says it received video and photographs of a possible new calf in April and June, but now a field biologist was among those who confirmed its presence, though the calf’s sex is not yet known.

It says K45 is K Pod’s first baby since 2011, when K27 gave birth to a calf called K44.

It says in a release that K45’s mother was born in 1986 and has two siblings, K27 and K34, a male.

The Pacific Whale Watch Association, which represents 29 whale-watching companies in B.C. and Washington state, said in January that 2021 was a record year for whale sightings in the Salish Sea.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: VIDEO: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaKiller WhalesOrcaSouthern Resident Killer WhalesWhales

Previous story
Minor fender bender turns into 113K-payout for B.C. man left feeling a ‘shell of his former self’

Just Posted

Rey Comeault, left, seen here watching his son play for Ohio State, will be inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame. (Special to The News)
Former Maple Ridge Burrards GM inducted into Lacrosse Hall of Fame

A cluster of small fishing boats and small transport vessels stacked up at the Haney Wharf during the 1920. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Wharf puts the ‘port’ in Port Haney

During a recent cheque presentation at the Haney Motor Hotel, Maple Ridge Lions Club announced a $5,000 donation to Friends in Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Ukrainian Society. (Special to The News)
Meat draws pay off for refugees and hungry

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 10