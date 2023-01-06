Reservation system open for camping at Golden Ears park in Maple Ridge

Campers can now book four months in advance

The reservation system for BC Park is in full-swing, with camping sites booking quickly at both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks.

Campers could book sites this year starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the new general manager for Alouette Parks, noted by the afternoon on opening day, the Easter long weekend was almost fully booked at Gold Creek Campground in Golden Ears park. And, James Hall expects the same for Rolley Lake.

“It’s such a popular destination. Especially being open year round, more people have discovered it and get to use it more frequently,” said Hall.

Even now both parks are open to winter camping. Just last weekend there were more than 30 occupied campsites at Gold Creek. Some nights there will be 60 occupied sites – people in tents and campers of all ages, noted Hall.

And a number of people who camp in their recreational vehicles with heat.

“If you are prepared for it, you don’t mind the cold,” he said.

Staff at Golden Ears are currently repairing trails following the recent snow storm over the holidays – not that there was much damage, explained Hall, noting that only two small trees fell over, and other than that damage was limited to downed branches and leaves.

One notable project the team at Golden Ears is working on is a complete upgrade to the Spirea Nature Trail including the boardwalk and railings.

“A lot of the boards were rotten and such,” said Hall, noting they were first installed in the 1990’s and this will be a significant upgrade.

Work started on the upgrade on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and is expected to continue until April. During this time the trail will be closed to the public, added Hall.

Hall is expecting another busy season this summer.

“It fills up super fast. So get on there and make your reservation,” he advised.

