Rolley Lake and Golden Ears Provincial Parks are filling up quickly this season. (The News files)

Rolley Lake and Golden Ears Provincial Parks are filling up quickly this season. (The News files)

Reservation system open for camping at Golden Ears park in Maple Ridge

Campers can now book four months in advance

The reservation system for BC Park is in full-swing, with camping sites booking quickly at both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks.

Campers could book sites this year starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the new general manager for Alouette Parks, noted by the afternoon on opening day, the Easter long weekend was almost fully booked at Gold Creek Campground in Golden Ears park. And, James Hall expects the same for Rolley Lake.

“It’s such a popular destination. Especially being open year round, more people have discovered it and get to use it more frequently,” said Hall.

Even now both parks are open to winter camping. Just last weekend there were more than 30 occupied campsites at Gold Creek. Some nights there will be 60 occupied sites – people in tents and campers of all ages, noted Hall.

And a number of people who camp in their recreational vehicles with heat.

“If you are prepared for it, you don’t mind the cold,” he said.

Staff at Golden Ears are currently repairing trails following the recent snow storm over the holidays – not that there was much damage, explained Hall, noting that only two small trees fell over, and other than that damage was limited to downed branches and leaves.

READ MORE: Lots of empty campsites in Golden Ears Park, say critics of reservation system

ALSO: Golden Ears Provincial Park fully closed due to black bear

One notable project the team at Golden Ears is working on is a complete upgrade to the Spirea Nature Trail including the boardwalk and railings.

“A lot of the boards were rotten and such,” said Hall, noting they were first installed in the 1990’s and this will be a significant upgrade.

Work started on the upgrade on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and is expected to continue until April. During this time the trail will be closed to the public, added Hall.

Hall is expecting another busy season this summer.

“It fills up super fast. So get on there and make your reservation,” he advised.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMission

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
City of Pitt Meadows announces winning home in Holiday Lights Tour contest

Just Posted

Rolley Lake and Golden Ears Provincial Parks are filling up quickly this season. (The News files)
Reservation system open for camping at Golden Ears park in Maple Ridge

11548 196B St. in Pitt Meadows was declared the winner of the 2022 Holiday Lights Tour contest, which ran from Dec. 2 to Jan. 2. (Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows announces winning home in Holiday Lights Tour contest

Evan Seal, general manager of the Friends In Need Food Bank, stands by a door where the lock was punched out before thieves gained entry to the second floor of the facility. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Safe, laptops stolen from food bank in Maple Ridge

Hammond Elementary and Maple Ridge Elementary are just some of the local schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers in January. (Blackpress file)
Maple Ridge schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers on Saturday