There was a residential fire in Maple Ridge on Thursday evening, Aug. 17. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Residential fire in Maple Ridge on Thursday evening

Father and son went to hospital suffering smoke inhalation

There was a destructive house fire in Maple Ridge on Thursday evening, Aug. 17.

A residence at the corner of 238 Street and 120 B Avenue caught fire at about 7:15 p.m.

A family of four and a tenant were burned out, after the fire in a carport. A father and son were both taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. According to the shocked mother of the household, they were both doing well.

There had been flames shooting from the carport halfway up the driveway, she said.

There was extensive damage to the carport and its contents, and damage to the exterior the house as well.

The cause of the fire was not immediately obvious, and firefighters were investigating Thursday evening.

