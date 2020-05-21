Resident’s daughter raises transparency concern as deaths at seniors home rise to 11

Resident’s daughter says communication with families has been lacking

Eleven seniors have died at the Langley Lodge seniors care as of Thursday morning, as the second outbreak there continues.

According to the Lodge’s website, as of Wednesday there were 27 active cases of residents at the Lodge having COVID-19, and five residents had recovered.

They also reported there were 11 deaths in total and no new cases had been detected as of May 20.

There have been a further eight cases in staff, six among the Lodge’s own staff, and two in Fraser Health Authority staff members. FHA has been bringing in extra resources to help the non-profit seniors home in Langley City.

The daughter of one resident said she has concerns about how the Lodge is communicating with families of residents during the outbreak, which began on April 28.

Before Friday last week, numbers of deaths and illnesses weren’t being communicated to families, said the woman, who asked that her name not be used.

“We’ve entrusted them with our seniors,” she said. “Our moms and dads, our aunts and uncles.”

More communication was needed, she said.

“I want transparency. I’m not expecting a seat at the next board meeting, but something more than ‘We’ll call you if your person gets sick’.”

The Langley Lodge website currently has a detailed update on numbers dated to May 20.

“We are working so hard to defeat this outbreak and we are starting to see a change in the course of the virus,” Debra Hauptman, CEO of the non-profit Langley Care Society which operates the Lodge, said in an online update.

Past updates posted on Langley Lodge’s website show that on Friday, May 15, the Lodge announced there was a “spike in cases since Monday” to 28 residents, and that “several” had passed away due to the virus.

The updates also spoke of mitigation measures, including cleaning and testing.

The message said “communications with families have been regular and ongoing” since the earlier single-person outbreak on March 27, which was confined to one staff member.

The previous posted update, on May 6, said that “several residents” had tested positive, but did not give exact numbers. It said those residents had been isolated from others and were doing well.

The fear of losing a family member is compounded by the fact that communication with relatives is limited, said the daughter of a resident.

Visitors are not allowed in due to the risk, and even video chats have been stopped, she said, as staff are busy with cleaning and other duties.

Voice phone calls are taking place, but the woman’s mother has dementia. She’s worried that if too much time goes by, her mother won’t recognize her the next time they see each other face to face.

