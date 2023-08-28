Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Residents of B.C.’s wildfire-stricken Shuswap will soon learn fate of homes

Estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire is 131

Residents of British Columbia’s Shuswap region forced from their homes by a destructive wildfire just over a week ago will soon learn the fate of their properties.

Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says staff will start reaching out to residents today.

He told a briefing Sunday that the estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire is unchanged at 131, with another 37 sustaining damage.

Sutherland says the regional district is planning to open a resiliency centre in Salmon Arm to support displaced residents “now and well into the future.”

The 430-square kilometre Bush Creek East blaze is one of B.C.’s 12 “wildfires of note,” meaning they’re highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

Mike McCulley, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says crews tackling the blaze have been focusing on its perimeter west of Sorrento, as well as the Lee Creek and Manga Bay areas and around Adams Lake.

READ ALSO: Highway 1 reopens, flames visible from Shuswap wildfire

READ ALSO: West Kelowna looks to re-entry and recovery after McDougall Creek fire

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nisga’a memorial pole about to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
Next story
VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Public Library will be showing four free foreign films this fall. (10634669 - Pixabay/Special to The News)
Go around the world in 4 movies at the Maple Ridge Public Library

The Hoffmann and Sons site is just one of the buildings that would be forced to relocate if the Harris Road underpass project receives the proper funding to move forward. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Multiple changes afoot for Pitt Meadows Museum

Items handed out to those in need in the community by the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society over the summer. (Non-Judgmental Recovery Society Facebook/Special to The News)
Clothing, non-perishables needed for Maple Ridge charity pop-up event

Coleen Pierre spoke and performed a song at the 2023 National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Maple Ridge on June 17. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Elder to speak about history and culture of the Katzie First Nation