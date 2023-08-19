Residents of Maple Ridge street make own signs to help save wildlife

Sandra Bychyuk and Jocelyn Hall have been lobbying for measures to slow traffic on 132 Avenue to keep wildlife safe. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Residents of a rural road in Maple Ridge have seen traffic take such a heavy toll on wildlife that they have created their own traffic signs imploring drivers to slow down.

Earlier this month, William Petraschuk saw a deer hit by a vehicle on 132nd Avenue – as he and his wife Jocelyn Hall have too many times. Its fawn was watching nearby, as he tried to hold the animal, but its injuries were too severe, and it died.

Hall said she has also seen bears, coyotes, raccoons and other animals hit on the roadway over more than 20 years. When she sees deer and bears come to their property, to drink from the Alouette River or eat blackberries, she will sometimes stand in the street to slow traffic, so the animals can cross safely.

Some drivers don’t even slow down for her, she said.

It doesn’t really surprise her, she said. Hall said she has signalled to to make a left-hand turn into her property, only to have drivers pass her on the left, on a collision course.

Speeding and dangerous drivers are part of the problem, but the traffic volume has also risen dramatically – both on weekends as park users head to Golden Ears Provincial Park, and during commuting times as Silver Valley residents head to work.

“I have to wait five minutes to walk across the road to get my recycling buckets, that’s how busy it it,” said Hall.

Longtime area resident Sandra Bychyuk noted there are official signs warning of wildlife on the road, in addition to the homemade signs, so she slows down, despite drives behind her wanting to go faster. She said she takes a lot of abuse from drivers when they pass her.

About 20 years ago, after horses were hit on the road, Bychyck was part of a group who rode their horses to city hall to ask for action. Eventually, they got a wooden fence installed that separates a horse trail from the roadway, which is safer for riders.

However, nothing has been done to protect wildlife.

Barry Lyster said he has lived on the road for 24 years, and described it as “a Gong Show,” and “out of control” and also plain “dangerous.”

Recently he had a bear that had been hit by a car on his property, dying.

“They get on that road, and it’s a death wish,” lamented Lyster.

He was once on a committee of residents working to reduce speeding on their road. Their goal was to have that stretch declared a recreation corridor, for local traffic only. H said it is a unique among Maple Ridge’s commuter routes because of its wild animals.

“That road exists between two salmon spawning rivers, so we get all the wildlife down here,” said Lyster.

There are also farms, hobby farms, and large estate-style properties bordering the road, which makes the area more attractive to wildlife than typical subdivisions.

He noted that the city paid for a report by Urban Systems in 2012, which recommended traffic calming measures, such as bumpouts and chicane curves to slow drivers. None of it was done.

A new resident group is meeting to discuss issues with city hall in September, including traffic.

Lyster said the city is responsible for the traffic, after allowing the residential development of Silver Valley.

“If you’re going to develop that area, you need a good way to get people in and out,” he said. “You try to get out of driveway, and at certain times of day you can’t. There’s a steady stream of traffic.”

He noted there are new staff members at city hall, and a new council, and he is hopeful they can get some traffic calming measures over a decade later.

City engineering staff said they have received enquiries from the public about this section of road.

Over in a five-year study period there were nine accidents involving wildlife, said Mark Halpin, manager of transportation.

This number is at odds with the anecdotal reports from residents.

In response the city has recently installed two new high visibility wildlife warning signs, and upgrades to the existing two signs.

There is no additional traffic calming planned at this time.

While there had been complaints about trucks using this route, the accident data over the last seven years does not reflect any significant accidents involving truck traffic.

Halpin said 132 Avenue is an important arterial connection in the community, and people who are accessing Golden Ears Park are often guided to this route by their GPS systems.

Upcoming work on the Abernethy corridor should take traffic away from 132 Avenue, he asserts.

This fall, the construction contract for the widening of Abernethy Road from 224th to 230th streets will come before council. Construction should begin in late 2023, and be completed in early 2025. This project will encourage more vehicles to move off alternate routes to Silver Valley, said staff.

In addition, the city plans that Abernethy be extended to 240th Street, and longer term to 256 Street. The plan also projects the construction of a bridge across the South Alouette at 240th Street, to provide an alternate entrance to Silver Valley, and a more direct route for people headed to Golden Ears Park.

In the short term, based on the comments from people living in the area, the city has provided information to the RCMP Traffic Division to put this route on their priority list for enforcement action.

