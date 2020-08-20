Police are optimistic that investigation into the May 2016 Five Corners arson will reach a resolution by year’s end. (File photo)

‘Resolution’ to investigation of Five Corners arson close: police

Fire swept through the White Rock neighbourhood at around 5 a.m. on May 15, 2016,

More than four years after a fire devastated White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood, police are optimistic that their investigation into the arson is close to bearing fruit.

“The investigation is actively continuing and we are expecting a resolution by the end of this year,” Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls told Peace Arch News this month.

The fire swept through the area at around 5 a.m. on May 15, 2016, leaving nearly 100 residents of the Ocean Ridge condominium complex (located at 15210 Pacific Ave.) homeless and a dozen businesses grappling with devastating damage.

It also wreaked havoc on the under-construction Allure condominium, as well as the nearby Star of the Sea Hall.

READ MORE: Evacuees amass at Centennial Arena as fire crews tackle Five Corners blaze

READ MORE: White Rock fire deliberately set: police

Police announced 10 days later that investigation had determined the blaze had been intentionally set, and that it was started in the Allure project, located immediately south of the four-storey Ocean Ridge.

Police have described the case as a “complex” one, and said “thousands” of hours have been invested in the effort to identify the person or persons responsible.

To date, no arrests have been announced.


