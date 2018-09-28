Rest-and-ready station will bring ambulances to Pitt Meadows

A rest-and-ready station for paramedics in Pitt Meadows is expected to bring ambulances to the city more frequently. (Black Press)

Pitt Meadows does not have an ambulance station, but there will be more paramedics in the community after council’s decision to open a new rest-and-ready station.

The city has negotiated a five-year lease agreement with B.C. Emergency Health Services, using the Heron Room, in the city’s Annex Building, for the rest-and-ready location. It is located at 12047 Harris Rd., just north of city hall.

Emergency services plans to have the room operational effective Nov. 1.

As part of the tenant improvements, four parking stalls at the northwest corner of the Annex Building will be modified to accommodate two ambulance power stations.

The rest-and-ready facility will not be stationed 24 hours a day, but it is expected to be well used around the clock by regional resources operating within the area, said a staff report.

“This will have a very positive effect on response times for medical incidents in the community. Ambulances are constantly in motion throughout the Metro region and this rest and ready station will result in paramedics being available immediately within the community far more often than currently happens.”

The presence of ambulances in the city will make a difference, says a veteran Pitt Meadows emergency responder.

“It’ll be awesome,” said Pitt Meadows Fire Chief Don Jolley, a former paramedic. “More paramedics in the city can’t be anything but good.”

He expects it to be frequented by crews from Maple Ridge, Walnut Grove and Coquitlam.

“It’ll improve our pre-hospital care in the community dramatically.”

Council will have a report from BCEHS at a future council meeting.