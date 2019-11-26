A person walks past the British Columbia legislature in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Retired B.C. Supreme Court justice named new conflict of interest commissioner

Commissioner is responsible for ensuring legislature members fulfil responsibilities under Conflict of Interest Act

A retired B.C. Supreme Court judge is the province’s new conflict of interest commissioner.

Victoria Gray was unanimously appointed to the position following a report by a special committee of four members of the legislature.

Gray was appointed to replace former conflict commissioner Paul Fraser who died last March and held the post for more than a decade.

READ MORE: Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

She has served on numerous community service boards as chairwoman and is also an active musician and recently played oboe with the Victoria Symphony and Palm Court Light Orchestra.

The commissioner is responsible for ensuring members of the legislature fulfil their responsibilities under the Conflict of Interest Act.

Her mandate includes reviewing confidential disclosure statements of members of the legislature, providing advice on their financial interests and conducting and reporting on investigations and formal inquiries.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Pedestrian hit in Maple Ridge
Next story
WATCH: Coyote chased on B.C. back road

Just Posted

Maple Ridge loses another political veteran

Jon Harris served four terms on city council

VIDEO: Pedestrian hit in Maple Ridge

Sustained minor injuries, according to Maple Ridge fire department

Loads of toys trucked in for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Christmas hampers

But registration numbers are low with only a few days left to sign up.

New Hands Off! campaign announced today

New campaign to stop groping on buses, in bars

High tea in Maple Ridge to make sure girls don’t skip school. Period.

Marie Luitingh raised money for girls sanitary supplies in South Africa

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

WATCH: Coyote chased on B.C. back road

‘Disgusting’ is what conservation officer calls video of wild animal being harassed

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Union, Coast Mountain head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

GUEST COLUMN: Truckers can’t support 8-lane Massey tunnel

B.C. Trucking Association cites safety and congestion issues

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Fraser Health warns products sold at Surrey clinic ‘could pose serious health risks’

Officials say they’re aware of one person who has lead poisoning after using products from Dutta Clinic

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Most Read