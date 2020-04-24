Retired Mountie in Maple Ridge creates tribute to fallen officer

A heart hanging in a Maple Ridge window has been repurposed to honour the Mountie killed in the mass slaying in Nova Scotia this past weekend.

Retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Stone and his wife, Julie, wanted to pay tribute to Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed during a murderous rampage in Portapique, N.S. Heavily armed RCMP officers proceeded to fatally shot the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, a few hours later.

His victims include the RCMP officer, as well as two nurses, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher, and some of his neighbours in Portapique.

The local tribute to Stevenson featured a heart-shaped string of lights already hanging in the Stone’s front window as a tribute to frontline workers helping keep Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows safe during the COVID pandemic.

“Julie had put the heart up a couple of weeks ago,” Stone said. “And we thought the two were a fitting tie in.”

Her heart was accented this week with a Canadian flag, a hand-written sign saying Heidi’s name, and the retired Mountie’s dress boots and stetson RCMP hat – complete with poppy.

