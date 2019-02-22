13 Lower Mainland Return-It depots to pilot accepting clothing donations

Textiles including clothing, blankets and shoes all part of new drop-off program

Several Return-It depots in the Lower Mainland are testing the waters on recycling used clothing.

Launching in March, the pilot program will take donations of all kinds of textiles, including shoes, blankets, towels and unloved clothes.

The average adult throws out an estimated 81 lbs. of these materials in their lifetime. In Metro Vancouver alone, 40,000 tonnes of textiles end up in the landfill, which is roughly five per cent of the region’s total solid waste.

The program comes after a number of cities, including Vancouver and Surrey, removed clothing donation bins after a 34-year-old man died when he got stuck in one in West Vancouver.

READ MORE: Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

READ MORE: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

In the new program, the collected items will be distributed to reuse organizations and companies within Western Canada.

The hope is that it will be expanded to all 170 Return-It depots across B.C. once the pilot wraps up in May.

Return-It depots taking part include:

  • Coquitlam Return-It
  • Edmonds Return-It
  • Lougheed Return-It
  • Kensington Return-It
  • North Shore Return-It
  • White Rock Return-It
  • Fleetwood Return-It
  • Langley Return-It,
  • Ironwood Return-It
  • Go Green Return-It
  • Yaletown Express Return-It
  • Panorama Return-It
  • Ladner Return-It Depot

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again
Next story
Update: City starts safety improvements at Maple Ridge camp

Just Posted

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at Fraser Regional

Protest in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Update: City starts safety improvements at Maple Ridge camp

Following on recent decision in Supreme Court

Measles case confirmed within Fraser Health region

One case within Fraser Health is related to the outbreak in three Vancouver schools.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business women to pitch their products to the stars at this years Oscars

One will attend the Luxury Gifting Suites in Hollywood while the other will help stack the swag bags

UPDATE: Homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma passes away

Sharma passed away Feb. 15

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Man sentenced to 7 years for smuggling drugs and shooting at border guards in Sumas

Nathan Hall was arrested in Abbotsford in 2013 after day-long manhunt

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Most Read