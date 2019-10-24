Recent renovations have made Willowbrook Recycling lighter, brighter and easier to navigate, with several new initiatives designed to get you in and out in no time, including a new computerized system for quicker and easier tallying.

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Starting in November, British Columbians who return empty cans at Return-It depots will be walking away with a bit more money in their pocket.

Return-It announced Wednesday that all non-alcoholic beverage containers one litre or smaller will be worth 10 cents instead of the current 5 cents at its locations across the province, beginning Nov. 1. This will include soft drinks, juice, water, energy and sport drinks.

The announcement, which coincides with national Waste Reduction Week, will hopefully encourage people to recycle more containers and keep plastic and aluminum out of B.C. landfills and oceans, Return-It CEO Allen Langdon said in a news release.

ALSO READ: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

“B.C. is already a leader when it comes to protecting our environment and being at the forefront of industry product stewardship,” he said. “The increase we are announcing today is an important step forward to optimize our system and increase recovery rates.”

Return-It recycles approximately 1 billion beverage containers every year, according to its statistics.

Following consultation on the province’s action plan on plastic, the Ministry of Environment is currently considering a unified despot rate of 10 cents on all beverage containers in the future.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virtual kidnapping attempt sparks renewed warning from Vancouver police
Next story
Missing Maple Ridge man found dead

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Mounties ask for patience at crash scenes

Eastbound Lougheed tied up Wednesday for investigation

Missing Maple Ridge man found dead

Police say no foul play is suspected

Alouette fish ladder on Trudeau’s radar: Ruimy

Outgoing MP handed Prime Minister a report on safe passage through Maple Ridge dam

Thousands expected to celebrate the night in Maple Ridge

The fourth annual family-friendly event is happening Sunday at Memorial Peace Park

Cow cam shows spring day on Maple Ridge farm

Facebook page shows videos of farm life

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Elizabeth May says federal Liberals should stop ‘pandering’ to climate change deniers

Federal Green party calls on Justin Trudeau to step up fight against climate change

Molly Maid vehicle broken into in B.C., client house keys stolen

Company says they ‘swiftly’ dealt with incident, no clients were victimized

Delta police fine, impound motorcycle doing over twice the speed limit on Highway 99

Driver claimed he was “unaware of his speed,” according to DPD tweet

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Surrey man who is deaf claims law firm discriminated against him

Darrell Siebring had lodged a similar complaint against his strata in March 2018, but lost

Virtual kidnapping attempt sparks renewed warning from Vancouver police

Man, 27, was most recent target but contacted police before sending money

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

Most Read