Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, in Ottawa, Monday, April 17, 2023. After several days of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the Liberal government is set to outline a renewed attempt at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms in legislation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, in Ottawa, Monday, April 17, 2023. After several days of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the Liberal government is set to outline a renewed attempt at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms in legislation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Revamped Liberal attempt to ban assault-style firearms would apply to future models

Regulations planned to ensure guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market

The Liberal government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation now before Parliament comes into force.

Under the scheme, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.

It also plans to recreate a firearms advisory committee of interested groups and individuals that will make recommendations on the classification of guns now on the market.

The Liberals withdrew a gun bill amendment in February that would have spelled out in law the various models to fall under an assault-style firearm ban.

They had touted the definition as an evergreen measure that would cement in legislation a May 2020 regulatory ban of some 1,500 firearm models and variants, as well as 482 others flagged subsequently.

The government pulled the measure after weeks of criticism from Conservative MPs and some firearm advocates who said the definition would prohibit many commonly used hunting rifles and shotguns.

Gun-control advocates said the effort was clouded by confusing language and misleading or erroneous claims from opponents.

After several days of behind-the-scenes negotiations, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino outlined the revamped federal approach Monday. “We’re here today because this is a government that does what it takes to keep Canadians safe,” he told reporters.

Prominent gun-control group PolySeSouvient swiftly denounced the plan, accusing the government of proposing a watered-down definition that would apply only to future models and could be easily circumvented.

It also expressed dismay that the government is dropping its plan to ban the additional 482 assault-style models identified last year, leaving them in circulation and available for purchase.

In terms of scope, the newly proposed definition of assault-style firearm is largely similar to the one that was withdrawn. It would include a firearm that is not a handgun that discharges centre-fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner and that was originally designed with a detachable magazine with a capacity of six cartridges or more.

However, the definition would cover only firearms designed and manufactured after the bill, known as C-21, comes into force. It would not affect the classification of existing firearms in the Canadian market, the government says.

—Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Revamped Liberal attempt to ban assault-style firearms would apply to future models

Federal Politicsgun control

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek
Next story
Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Just Posted

Brishen played at The ACT in Maple Ridge recently. (YouTube/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council receives $200K from province

Youth week activities are happening every day this week in Pitt Meadows. (BC Youth Week Facebook/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hosting Youth Week events starting May 1

Nine businesses will line the sampling area at this years home show. (The News files)
Plenty to try and taste at the Ridge Meadows Home Show

On the deck of a Pitt Lake cabin. (Glenn Warren/Special to The News)
Cabins in Pitt Meadows listed at $225,000