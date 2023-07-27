Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023. (Charly Lopez)

Revelstoke comedian hosting 2023 Tour de France Femmes

Katie Burrell is a Revelstoke-based comedian and filmmaker

Revelstoke-based comedian and filmmaker Katie Burrell is overseas hosting one the year’s biggest female cycling events: the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.

Burrell is the unofficial host of the eight-day competition which takes riders from Clermont-Ferrand to Pau in France.

@katieburrelltv @Liv Cycling @Le Tour de France high level: how to #tdff #watchthefemmes #morefemmesonbikes #fyp #foryou #tourdefrance #tourdefrancefemmes ♬ original sound – Katie Burrell

The Tour de France Femmes is in its second year of competition and is taking place from July 23 – 30, featuring more than 200 female riders from all over the world. The race is being broadcasted in more than 190 countries.

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium leads the rankings after Stage 4 of the race. Olivia Baril leads Canadian women in the competition, sitting in 43rd.

Follow along with Burrell on Instagram and TikTok.

