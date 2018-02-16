Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

Kevin Brown is wanted on a Canada-wide warren. (RCMP handout)

Police believe a man wanted for murder in Alberta could be in B.C., and they’re offering up to a $5,000 reward for information.

Kevin Edward Brown, 35, of Calgary is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on a first-degree murder charge int he death of Bradley Webber.

Webber was killed the night of Oct. 24, 2006, in his fifth-wheel trailer in a small town called Eckville in central Alberta.

Almost 10 years later, the police helped charge two men.

Shayne Earl Gulka of Lacombe, Alta. was arrested in March 2016 and is now awaiting trial, while a warrant was put out for Brown.

The two are also charged with kidnapping involving another person, but police have not provided details.

RCMP are seeking information locating and leading to Brown’s arrest. Investigators believe he is in either B.C. or Alberta, as he has connections in both provinces.

Brown is described as white, 5’9”, 179 lbs., with blond hair, brown eyes, moles on his face, and a scar on his forehead. He has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on the left side of his neck, and a tribal design on his right upper arm. Police say those may have been altered or removed.

RCMP say it is dangerous to approach Brown and that if he is seen to call the police or 911.

Anyone with information is asked to make a confidential call to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit in southern Alberta at 1-844-887-6287.

