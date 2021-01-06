Reward offered for info on potential Pitt Meadows poaching incident

The Fur-Bearers put $1,000 up to find out who shot a black bear found near Pitt Lake

Fur-Bearers’ Lesley Fox said ,”Black bears are a natural, normal part of the landscape here in the Lower Mainland.” (William Snow photo)

A B.C. wildlife charity is offering $1,000 for information on a potential poaching incident involving a black bear.

The Fur-Bearers said they are looking to find out who killed the animal, which was found off of Rannie Road near Pitt Lake in Pitt Meadows on January 3, 2021.

Lesley Fox, the charity’s executive director said reports from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service indicate the carcass was found approximately 200 feet from a trail.

“The front paws of the bear were removed,” she noted.

“Any acts of poaching are extremely concerning and those responsible must be held accountable.

“Our hope is that members of the community will come forward to assist the B.C. Conservation Officer Service with their investigation.”

READ MORE: Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

Fox said poaching is an ongoing issue in the province.

“We live in a special part of the world,” she said. “Black bears are a natural, normal part of the landscape here in the Lower Mainland, and we know that people love them, so it’s always such a sad thing when these types of incidents happen.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

Fox said The Fur Bearers are checking up on this file with BCCOS and will get in touch with anyone who is able to provide useful details.

“The message for people is if you see something, say something,” she added.

“We need to work together as a community to hold those people accountable.

“Wildlife are important to all of us, they belong here, and we need to work together to protect them.”

Acting Sgt. Alicia Stark with BCCOS’ Fraser North Zone indicated the carcass was found in a pretty bad state of decay.

“It’s been there for quite a while,” she said.

She also pointed out the frequency of dead animals in that general area.

“We do get gut piles or fur, or the wasted parts of what people have harvested through lawful hunting there quite often,” she said.

“People dump it out in the forest, which is legal.”

She added that she cannot confirm this was a poaching offense.

“We’ve got nothing at this time to make us believe that it was a poaching incident, but it’s not excluded from the realm of possibility.”



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearshuntingPitt Meadows