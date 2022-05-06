Reward offered for information on Vancouver Island cougar kitten poaching case

Wildlife group The Fur-Bearers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will assist the BC Conservation Officer Service in its investigation of two poached cougar kittens. (Black Press file photo)

The wildlife charity The Fur-Bearers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible for the poaching of two cougar kittens on Hill 60 in the Cowichan Valley earlier this month.

“We’re hopeful that this reward will help prompt people who may have seen or heard something related to this case to contact the RAPP Line and provide information that can lead to a conviction of the person(s) responsible,” said Aaron Hofman, director of advocacy and policy for The Fur-Bearers.

On May 5, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service called for the public’s help for information after the animals were found with their paws and heads removed.

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act, reminds the Conservation Officer Service, and it is illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age), or cougars in a family unit.

Information can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters Line at 1-877-952-727 or by using the online form at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/.

The Fur-Bearers was founded in 1953 to protect fur-bearing animals in the wild and confinement, and promote coexistence, through conservation, advocacy, research and education. More can be learned online at www.TheFurBearers.com

