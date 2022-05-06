Wildlife group The Fur-Bearers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will assist the BC Conservation Officer Service in its investigation of two poached cougar kittens. (Black Press file photo)

Wildlife group The Fur-Bearers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that will assist the BC Conservation Officer Service in its investigation of two poached cougar kittens. (Black Press file photo)

Reward offered for information on Vancouver Island cougar kitten poaching case

The wildlife charity Fur-Bearers is offering a $1,000 reward

The wildlife charity The Fur-Bearers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible for the poaching of two cougar kittens on Hill 60 in the Cowichan Valley earlier this month.

“We’re hopeful that this reward will help prompt people who may have seen or heard something related to this case to contact the RAPP Line and provide information that can lead to a conviction of the person(s) responsible,” said Aaron Hofman, director of advocacy and policy for The Fur-Bearers.

SEE RELATED: Cougar kittens poached near Lake Cowichan’s Hill 60

On May 5, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service called for the public’s help for information after the animals were found with their paws and heads removed.

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act, reminds the Conservation Officer Service, and it is illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age), or cougars in a family unit.

Information can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters Line at 1-877-952-727 or by using the online form at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/.

The Fur-Bearers was founded in 1953 to protect fur-bearing animals in the wild and confinement, and promote coexistence, through conservation, advocacy, research and education. More can be learned online at www.TheFurBearers.com

cowichan valleyWildlife

Previous story
Record profits for oil companies should be invested in climate action: Guilbeault
Next story
Dog illness from ingesting cannabis ‘more and more common’, Harrison Hot Springs vet says

Just Posted

From left: Aria Holland, 9, Michaela Hendrickson, 9, Reid Wishlow, 10, Aarnav Arora, 11, and Aubrey Silva, 9, formed team L’ttle Einsteins that won the Reading Link Challenge, Grand Challenge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students win final reading challenge in regional library competition

Celia Pink took a few sunset pictures along the dikes near Sharpe Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

Aliya Adomi (154) won the senior girls 100m race and the long jump for the host Maple Ridge Ramblers. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge secondary hosts annual Nick Wilkes track meet

Former Maple Ridge Burrards sniper Curtis Dickson was on the committee that came up with rule changes. (Paul Evans Photography)
WLA rule changes designed to speed up the game