(Wikimedia Commons)

Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Ban is a temporary measure until alternatives can be found

The City of Richmond is temporarily banning glitter as it looks for a more environmentally friendly alternative.

In an email to Black Press Media, spokesperson Ted Townsend said a member of the city’s artists guild brought it to their attention.

“The intent is that this is a temporary measure until we have researched and found a non-toxic alternative that is also affordable for city programs,” Townsend said.

The policy is in effect only at the city’s arts centre.

“Glitter has been found to be toxic and can release chemicals that disrupt hormones in humans and is linked to onset of various diseases, in addition to its harmful impact on the environment,” Townsend said.

“Staff already had concerns about glitter as it is also very challenging to clean up.”

ALSO READ: Skip the glitter to save the animals when holiday crafting, B.C. group says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada
Next story
Meth and suspected fentanyl seized from Lower Mainland prison

Just Posted

Burrards get fast start despite depleted roster

Mallory leading Maple Ridge’s WLA squad

Council OKs more security for downtown Maple Ridge

Two more private security guards on patrol

Hit-and-run in Pitt Meadows

Police looking for van with damage on passenger side mirror

ACT rewards five top arts students across SD42

Each scholarship worth $1,500

Sports fields greened up, ready for fall

Maple Ridge rolling out new rec projects

SD42 SLAM awards aspiring poets

Awards given for best delivery, most emotional and best overall

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Pregnant women to be diverted from Chilliwack’s hospital due to lack of doctors

Chilliwack General Hospital is planning a months-long maternity ward diversion to Abbotsford

Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Ban is a temporary measure until alternatives can be found

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Most Read