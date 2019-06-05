Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Ban is a temporary measure until alternatives can be found

The City of Richmond is temporarily banning glitter as it looks for a more environmentally friendly alternative.

In an email to Black Press Media, spokesperson Ted Townsend said a member of the city’s artists guild brought it to their attention.

“The intent is that this is a temporary measure until we have researched and found a non-toxic alternative that is also affordable for city programs,” Townsend said.

The policy is in effect only at the city’s arts centre.

“Glitter has been found to be toxic and can release chemicals that disrupt hormones in humans and is linked to onset of various diseases, in addition to its harmful impact on the environment,” Townsend said.

“Staff already had concerns about glitter as it is also very challenging to clean up.”

