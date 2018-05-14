Richmond woman killed in head on crash with Surrey semi driver in Blaine

The woman’s Honda Accord crossed the centre line

A Richmond woman is dead after a head on collision with a Surrey driver on the highway just south of the Pacific Highway crossing in Blaine, WA, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Tupou Dyck’s Honda Accord crossed the centre line as she was headed north and hit a tractor-trailer.

The 56-year-old woman was killed in the crash.

Police said the 51-year-old Surrey driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but no charges are pending.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

