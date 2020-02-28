Ride-hailing licence expected in Maple Ridge by April 1

Ride-hailing licencing will be here by April 1. (THE NEWS – files)

Maple Ridge council is looking at its own version of a regional bylaw that will pave the way for ride hailing to come this city.

Three readings of the inter-municipal business licence bylaw will be up for review at council’s committee meeting next Tuesday. The bylaw was developed by Metro Vancouver mayors to speed up the regulatory process by creating a single set of rules to get ride-hailing services operating.

Council supports the idea but if the bylaw is passed, it won’t be until April 1 until those licences take effect.

Both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows mayors have previously stated their support for ride hailing.

Under the bylaw, ride-sharing companies in the region will have to be licensed through the City of Vancouver. The fee will be $155 per ride-hailing company and $150 for each vehicle.

Revenue from those fees then will be shared with cities throughout the region based upon the respective share of rides in each city.

The bylaw though allows each city to set its own street and traffic regulations and to suspend a ridehailing licence within its boundaries. The bylaw also could be adjusted later to meet current needs.

Maple Ridge council is actually looking at two bylaws, one setting up an agreement between Maple Ridge and its fellow Metro Vancouver neighbours, and the other the actual bylaw that sets out conditions within its borders.

Under the bylaw, wheelchair accessible vehicles don’t have to pay a licence fee while zero-emission vehicles will only pay $30.

“There is strong support for ride hailing in the Lower Mainland and the province has now authorized three companies to operate in Region 1,” added Robin MacNair, senior adviser, bylaws in council’s March 3 agenda.

On Dec. 16, the Passenger Transportation Board approved an application from Green Coast Ventures Inc., to operate in Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island, excluding the Capital Region District.

Green’s application is the first ridesharing licence to be issued by the PTB. To date, the PTB has received 29 ride-hailing applications.

On Friday, the Passenger Transportation Board approved Coast Rides ridesharing to operate on some parts of Vancouver Island and other parts of B.C.



