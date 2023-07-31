Jenn Hopcott (right), is one of the owners of Hopcott Farms, which will be hosting the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce’s Aug. 24 barbecue event. (Hopcott Farms/Special to The News)

Jenn Hopcott (right), is one of the owners of Hopcott Farms, which will be hosting the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce’s Aug. 24 barbecue event. (Hopcott Farms/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts end-of-summer barbecue

Event will take place at Hopcott Farms on Aug. 24

To celebrate the end of summer, the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a special barbecue celebration at Hopcott Farms.

This event will include plenty of homecooked hotdogs and burgers from Hopcott Farms, in addition to a variety of lawn games set up for guests to enjoy.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts event for local businesswomen

By purchasing a ticket, attendees will receive a meal and a drink ticket. For chamber members, these tickets will cost $25 per person, but the cost rises to $35 for non-members.

Guests will also have the chance to take a tour of the Hopcott abattoir to have a chance to see how the animals are handled and prepared on the family-owned farm.

Chamber executive director Kristi Maier will be speaking at the barbecue event, followed by a presentation of the President’s Report, which will be given by chamber president Jerry Kok.

This end-of-summer barbecue will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.

To register for the event, visit www.ridgemeadowschamber.com.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce calls for port strike to end

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Businessmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge council approves new phase at Kanaka Springs
Next story
PODCAST: Authors C.C. Humphreys, Adrian Raeside discuss latest books

Just Posted

Jenn Hopcott (right), is one of the owners of Hopcott Farms, which will be hosting the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce’s Aug. 24 barbecue event. (Hopcott Farms/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts end-of-summer barbecue

Joseph Richard Group operates more than a dozen restaurants, as well as liquor stores and a winery, across the Lower Mainland. (Search + Rescue Marketing Agency)
Local restaurant chain granted creditor protection in face of mounting debts

Show homes at Kanaka Springs. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council approves new phase at Kanaka Springs

Alex Paterson (right) was one of the recipients of the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (NAIG/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes given Indigenous sports awards