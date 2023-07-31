Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts end-of-summer barbecue

Event will take place at Hopcott Farms on Aug. 24

To celebrate the end of summer, the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a special barbecue celebration at Hopcott Farms.

This event will include plenty of homecooked hotdogs and burgers from Hopcott Farms, in addition to a variety of lawn games set up for guests to enjoy.

By purchasing a ticket, attendees will receive a meal and a drink ticket. For chamber members, these tickets will cost $25 per person, but the cost rises to $35 for non-members.

Guests will also have the chance to take a tour of the Hopcott abattoir to have a chance to see how the animals are handled and prepared on the family-owned farm.

Chamber executive director Kristi Maier will be speaking at the barbecue event, followed by a presentation of the President’s Report, which will be given by chamber president Jerry Kok.

This end-of-summer barbecue will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.

To register for the event, visit www.ridgemeadowschamber.com.

