Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristi Maier (right) and admin and engagement coordinator Dara Buker (left) will be helping host the women in business coffee talk event happening on Aug. 15. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts event for local businesswomen

Women in business coffee talk networking social takes place on Aug. 15

The Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local businesswomen by hosting a coffee social networking event in their new office.

The Chamber explained that members of the Women in Business Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge Facebook group will be coming to the downtown office on Aug. 15.

Free coffee and snacks will be provided to help encourage participants to stay and network as much as possible during the hour-and-a-half event.

Attending the women in business coffee talk event is free, with the networking social taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Chamber offices (520 – 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd.).

Local businesswomen who aren’t members of the Facebook group are still encouraged to come by and meet other like-minded members of the business community.

This meeting serves as a precursor to the much larger Celebrating Women in Business event, which the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce will be hosting on Oct. 19.

