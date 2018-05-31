Local police officer had high-tech Trek bicycles stolen from residence. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows cops’ bikes stolen in break and enter last month

Cycles were used for fundraising event

Bike thieves aren’t too particular who they rip off, even stealing from the guys trying to catch them.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said that two weeks ago someone broke into a Maple Ridge home and stole two high-end road bicycles.

“What is unique about this case is that the property owner is a police officer and these bicycles were being used for the Cops for Cancer fundraising event,” Sgt. Michelle Luca said Thursday.

Cops for Cancer raises money to support life-saving research and caring programs which reduce the impact on families coping with the disease.

“Anyone can be a victim of crime,” Luca said.

“We hope people will see past the irony of this situation and help us get these bikes back.”

She added that everyone has been touched, or knows someone, who has been impacted by cancer and raising funds is the priority.

The stolen bikes are: A Trek red, black-and-white road bike with a red Trek label, and a smaller Trek road bike, black, with a blue Trek lable.

