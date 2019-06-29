Amarya Kiris Amro performs in the youth category at Ridge Meadows Got Talent on Saturday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows Got Talent competition Saturday

Winners advance to the stage at Canada Day in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Got Talent competition was held in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park on Saturday morning.

There were lots of music fans sitting on the grass in front of the bandstand watching the talented and brave performances by youth competitors who started first.

There are categories for youth, adults and seniors, with winners advancing to the big stage at Maple Ridge’s Canada Day celebrations on July 1.

There are more events happening in the park all afternoon as part of Multiculturalism Day.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Parker Lemmen plays and sings his original song at Ridge Meadows Got Talent on Saturday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Mikaela Mae Dykeman won a guitar in the Ridge Meadows Got Talent competition last year. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’
Next story
VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Just Posted

Complainants want improved police response says Maple Ridge mayor

Review will look at separate Pitt Meadows RCMP detachment

Ridge Meadows Got Talent competition Saturday

Winners advance to the stage at Canada Day in Maple Ridge

Cannabis grower expanding despite neighbour complaints

Maple Ridge council cannot stop Tantalus expansion

Things to do on Canada Day long weekend

Lots of fun for families in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

MacDuff’s Call: How we are going to fund health care in B.C.

Former Maple Ridge councillor launches social entrepreneurial venture.

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Most Read