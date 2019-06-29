Ridge Meadows Got Talent competition Saturday

Winners advance to the stage at Canada Day in Maple Ridge

Amarya Kiris Amro performs in the youth category at Ridge Meadows Got Talent on Saturday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Got Talent competition was held in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park on Saturday morning.

There were lots of music fans sitting on the grass in front of the bandstand watching the talented and brave performances by youth competitors who started first.

There are categories for youth, adults and seniors, with winners advancing to the big stage at Maple Ridge’s Canada Day celebrations on July 1.

There are more events happening in the park all afternoon as part of Multiculturalism Day.



Parker Lemmen plays and sings his original song at Ridge Meadows Got Talent on Saturday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)