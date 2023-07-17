Ridge Meadows Hospice Society benefits from musical trip through the decades

4 local performers will be singing at the Albion Community Centre concerts on July 29

Derek Barnett, Holly Krauchi, Su Claire, and Angela Bell will be playing at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society summer concerts on July 29. (Holly Krauchi/Special to The News)

A group of local musicians wants to serenade people with a trip through the decades, and they want to do it all in the name of hospice patients.

Derek Barnett, Holly Krauchi, Su Claire, and Angela Bell will be playing at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society summer concerts later this month, which will include a variety of live music from the ’60s to the 2000s.

“The first part of the set is geared more towards sit back and listen and enjoy, and the second part is going to be a bit of rock and roll, 80s dance, and stuff like that so people can get up and dance if they want to,” said Barnett.

These two concerts will take place at the Albion Community Centre’s outdoor amphitheatre, which is why attendees are recommended to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to make the experience even more enjoyable.

“Each show is going to be approximately an hour and 45 minutes with a little intermission,” explained Barnett.

“We’re providing a couple of shading canopies in certain areas, so it could get crowded under the shade.”

He also explained that there would be water bottles available for purchase if the weather is particularly warm.

Each of the two shows will have 150 tickets for sale, which can be purchased online beforehand or on-site the day of the concert.

The money from the ticket and drink sales will be going to the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society, which is a not-for-profit organization that provides support to hospice patients and their loved ones in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

If the shows are a success, then Barnett said that future shows will likely happen as well.

“We’ve spoken to the Hospice Society and we wouldn’t mind trying to do something like this every year,” he said. “This is going to be the first outside performance they’ve had at the Albion amphitheatre since they opened it, so it’s kind of like a trial run for them as well.”

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society summer concerts will take place on Saturday, July 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.app.ticketowl.io/ZEqGbkDxliNZMJ8J.

