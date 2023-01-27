Ridge Meadows Hospice Society receives $3300 donation from Maple Ridge fraternal group

The Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831 presented cheques on Jan. 15

Lindsey Willis recently accepted donations totalling $3300 from the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society was recently given a large donation from the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831, equalling $3300 in total.

Hospice society executive director Lindsey Willis accepted the two-part donation during a family dinner event hosted on Sunday, Jan. 15, where the local branch of the international nonprofit organization presented cheques for $500 and $2800 to Willis.

RELATED: Eagles Hall in Maple Ridge in process of being sold

“Thank you Maple Ridge Eagles Aerie #2831 for this gracious donation, and the lovely visit, plus the delicious meatloaf,” said the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

“Their motto is ‘people helping people’ and they have always demonstrated this by being great supporters of local charities.”

“Receiving this donation really means a lot to the hospice society and it will go directly to help provide our free grief and loss support groups,” added Willis.

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is a registered not-for-profit charitable organization that was founded in 1980 and serves to provide palliative care for impacted individuals and families within Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

RELATED: Ridge Meadows Hospice Society faces a 50% drop in volunteers

DonationHealthcaremaple ridge