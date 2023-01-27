Lindsey Willis recently accepted donations totalling $3300 from the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831. (Special to The News)

Lindsey Willis recently accepted donations totalling $3300 from the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society receives $3300 donation from Maple Ridge fraternal group

The Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831 presented cheques on Jan. 15

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society was recently given a large donation from the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831, equalling $3300 in total.

Hospice society executive director Lindsey Willis accepted the two-part donation during a family dinner event hosted on Sunday, Jan. 15, where the local branch of the international nonprofit organization presented cheques for $500 and $2800 to Willis.

RELATED: Eagles Hall in Maple Ridge in process of being sold

“Thank you Maple Ridge Eagles Aerie #2831 for this gracious donation, and the lovely visit, plus the delicious meatloaf,” said the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

“Their motto is ‘people helping people’ and they have always demonstrated this by being great supporters of local charities.”

“Receiving this donation really means a lot to the hospice society and it will go directly to help provide our free grief and loss support groups,” added Willis.

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is a registered not-for-profit charitable organization that was founded in 1980 and serves to provide palliative care for impacted individuals and families within Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

RELATED: Ridge Meadows Hospice Society faces a 50% drop in volunteers

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationHealthcaremaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Maple Ridge school given all-clear in air quality test
Next story
WHO decision on COVID-19 emergency won’t affect Canada’s response: Tam

Just Posted

Lindsey Willis recently accepted donations totalling $3300 from the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society receives $3300 donation from Maple Ridge fraternal group

Tyler Blatz of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds made his PJHL debut on Wednesday night with the Flames. (Flames Twitter/Special to The News)
Flames host two games in Maple Ridge this weekend

Entry into a previous Earth Day photo contest. (Special to The News)
Photo and poetry contests open for Maple Ridge Earth Day festivities

The Pitt Meadows Secondary senior girls volleyball team won the Fraser North District Championship this past season. (Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows honours girls volleyball team at Tuesday’s council meeting