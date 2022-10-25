Ridge Meadows Hospice Society resurrects Oktoberfest celebration

Tickets are available for the Oct. 28 event until Thursday, Oct. 27

Three weeks after Maple Ridge threw its Oktoberfest celebration, Pitt Meadows is having their own thrown by the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

This event, which hasn’t been hosted since 2019, is long awaited by the community, according to the Hospice Society.

During the last event, this fundraiser was able to collect $16,000, which this year’s event has already surpassed. With a goal of $25,000, this Oktoberfest celebration has already brought in over $24,600, which executive director Lindsey Willis is delighted to see.

According to Willis, the success of these fundraising events is crucial in order for the Hospice Society to continue doing their work for the community.

“Fundraising events are essential to many non-profit organizations like ours,” said Willis. “There is still the misconception that we are a part of Fraser Health, or the [Ridge Meadows] Hospital, and this is not true. We operate as a charitable organization, and thus fundraising is essential.”

This upcoming event will feature a full traditional German dinner (with vegetarian options available), live music from The Oktoberators, dancing, a 50/50 raffle, both a silent and live auction, a costume contest, and a stein holding competition.

The silent auction and 50/50 draw have already been opened up to the public, with bids or tickets being available online.

Some of the items available through the silent auction include rounds of golf at Pitt Meadows Golf Club, chiropractic visits at Pitt Meadows Wellness, a Lotus and Lemongrass gift basket, and much more.

The live auction will include a three-night stay at Embarc Resort in Whistler, a full beer fridge, Vancouver Canucks tickets, and much more.

This Oktoberfest celebration will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Rec Hall.

“Come raise a stein and support a cause that affects each and everyone of us,” said Willis.

Tickets are available until Thursday, Oct. 27, with more information at https://trellis.org/rmhospicesocietyoktoberfest-2022.