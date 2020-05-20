Ridge Meadows Hospital has been the site of two outbreaks since the COVID-19 crisis began. File photo

Ridge Meadows Hospital COVID-19 outbreaks declared over

Both outbreaks took place in the hospitals acute care ward

Both outbreaks at Ridge Meadows Hospital “have now been declared over,” according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer on Wednesday, May 20.

Dr. Bonnie Henry alluded to the first outbreak in her daily briefing on Thursday, April 16 and Fraser Health confirmed the outbreak the following day.

The second was also mentioned by Dr. Henry in her briefing on Tuesday, May 5.

There is still an outbreak ongoing at Maple Ridge’s Chartwell Willow long-term care facility, where last reported 19 people were infected with the virus and two have died.

That long-term care facility reported the outbreak on April 18.

“Today, we have 21 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,467 cases in British Columbia,” said Dr. Henry.

“There are 317 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,001 people who tested positive have recovered,” she added.

There has been one new health-care outbreak at The Cedars in Mission, an assisted living facility, bringing to total 15 long-term or assisted living facilities and three acute-care units that have active outbreaks as of Wednesday’s notification.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 43 individuals are hospitalized, 10 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.”


Coronavirus

