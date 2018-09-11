Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation launches staff appreciation week

Love Your Foundation Week is a week to celebrate staff, physicians and volunteers at the RMHF.

Love Your Foundation is an appreciation week by the RMHF. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is showing love and appreciation of staff, physicians and volunteers with the launch of Love Your Foundation Week.

Love Your Foundation Week runs from Sept. 10 to Sept 14 and is a week-long celebration of the RMHF employees and volunteers.

Debbie Kennedy, RMHF development officer, said the campaign is to appreciate volunteers, staff and physicians.

“Its a number of things, we want a reciprocal relationship, so we want to give back to those that support us, but don’t know a lot about us. We want to increase staff morale and alleviate pressure in working in health care.”

The RMHF is a non-profit, registered charity that aims to invest in better health through community partnerships.

Kennedy said RMHF has approximately 1,200 volunteers and staff members.

The RMHF team started the week with a kick-off celebration BBQ party on Monday.

Staff and volunteers will compete in a bowling night on Tuesday, and Wednesday is followed with milkshakes.

On Thursday, a mobile “love bug” will be driving around, handing out treats, and the week winds down with “bubbles and bites” on Friday.

People participating in Love Your Foundation week are encouraged to use the hashtag #LoveYourFoundation on social media.