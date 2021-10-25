Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation raising funds for a travel ventilator

The Jourdain family to match donations up to $15,000

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is seeking funds for a transport ventilator, through a new campaign that will involve fund-match through a local family.

The foundation’s “From the Heart” campaign offers people an opportunity to make a charitable contribution to help purchase specific equipment that provides essential care for patients in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

This year, the campaign is raising funds to buy a compact travel ventilator to allow doctors provide ventilation while transporting intubated patients for tests and procedures.

According to the foundation, for now, all intubated COVID-19 patients are transferred to other sites. Transport of intubated patients to other sites happens around once per week, but with COVID-19, it has risen to approximately three times per week.

With the purchase of a transport ventilator will help transport the patients to other sites in a much more safer manner.

The foundation has even launched a campaign video, titled “Breathless,” produced by Maverick Video Group, that highlights the acute need for such a ventilator.

The campaign goal is to raise $36,000 and will be receiving a helping hand from the local Jourdain family. The family has committed to match donations received up to $15,000 for the transport ventilator at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

To donate to the cause, people can visit: https://bit.ly/3E6mbfl.

Alternatively, people could also call at 604.463.1822, or visit the Foundation office.

If the donations exceed the goal, those funds will be redirected to purchasing another essential item on the list for the hospital.

