Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association hosts first fundraiser of the season

Players will have an opportunity to dunk their coaches as part of Saturday’s opening day fundraiser for the Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association. (RMMBHA/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association will be celebrating the start of a new season on Saturday as it hosts its annual opening day and pub night fundraiser.

This dual fundraiser event will feature family-friendly attractions during the day and switch to an adult-only event in the evening, with all of the proceeds going to the minor ball hockey association.

As part of the opening day fundraiser, there will be games of ball hockey being played at Planet Ice arena and a selection of carnival games with candy prizes for the kids.

There will also be a dunk tank present from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., where participants can purchase tickets to try and take a shot at soaking coaches and other volunteers.

Money and prizes will be up for grabs as part of the 50/50 draws and the raffle basket giveaways.

The first of the 50/50 draws will take place at 4 p.m., with a second one happening at 11 p.m. during the pub night part of the fundraiser.

The prize baskets will also be available during the pub night and will include a PlayStation 5, an Xbox gaming system, a Milwaukee drill set, a Universal Foli tablet, a collection of items from Bill’s Skate Shop, an iPad, and more. Tickets for the raffle basket draw cost $5 for a single ticket, $10 for three, or $20 for eight.

Attending the pub night portion of the fundraiser, which is limited to adults only, will cost $25 per person, which will include a burger, fries, and drink at Breakaway Bar and Grill.

Both fundraisers will take place on Saturday, April 29, with the opening day event happening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the pub night event following from 6 to 11 p.m.

More information is available by emailing presrmmbha@outlook.com.

