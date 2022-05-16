Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey honours marathon fundraiser

Nick Davis, Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association president, donor Dave Linde and Dale Lupul, RMMHA director of doaching and development. (Special to The News)

A man who ran for 24 hours around Rolley Lake to fundraise for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey was honoured by the association on Sunday.

Dave Linde couldn’t be at the minor hockey awards banquet Tuesday night, so the association met with him early, as their first award recipient of the year.

The Pitt Meadows man raised $6,600 for the association in October of 2021. The ultra marathoner circled the scenic trail system at Rolley Lake all day and all night, sometimes running with friends.

It can be an expensive sport, and all of the funds he received in pledges will be used to help support hockey players with equipment and registration costs.

Linde said he played in the association for 15 years, and the funds were his way of giving back in appreciation to the volunteers and mentors.

“I played with RMMHA for over 15 years, all the way from Tyke to Juvenile, and it’s had a huge impact on my life and shaped me into who I am today,” said Linde. “I’ve always wanted to find a way to give back to the league. Over the past few years I’ve taken up running/ultra running and thought this would be a great way to give back.”

The annual awards banquet for the association is taking place on May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Thomas Haney Secondary rotunda.