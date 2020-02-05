Ridge Meadows police release name of man found near trail

Coquitlam resident went missing a year ago

Ridge Meadows RCMP have identified human remains found near Katzie Slough trails, near Golden Ears Way, on Dec. 27.

Police said the BC Coroner’s Service identified him as Ryan Mcauley, 35, who originally was from Hope, but had been living in Coquitlam.

Mcauley had been reported missing a year ago, in February 2019.

“While foul play isn’t suspected, the Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking public assistance to speak with anyone who may have spoken to or seen Mr. Mcauley in Pitt Meadows, or walking the Katzie slough trails anytime around February of 2019,” police said.

He’s described as white, with a heavyset build, facial hair, and wearing glasses.

If you have any information, please call Constable Peter Chetwynd of the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
