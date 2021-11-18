Ridge Meadows RCMP and coroner on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows

The coroner is on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP and the coroner’s office were spotted on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows.

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, the police informed the public of the closure along McNeil Road east of Harris Road to Sheridan Drive, due to a police incident. No further information has been provided.

McNeil Road from 200th St to Sheridan Drive is closed due to a Police incident. Please plan an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qRSV2echHW — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) November 18, 2021

One unmarked cop car, two marked cop cars, were on scene. A tent was set up just off the side of the road above a red car where cops and the coroner were seen taking photos.