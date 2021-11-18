The coroner is on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The coroner is on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP and coroner on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows

Close down McNeil Road from 200th St. to Sheridan Drive

Ridge Meadows RCMP and the coroner’s office were spotted on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows.

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, the police informed the public of the closure along McNeil Road east of Harris Road to Sheridan Drive, due to a police incident. No further information has been provided.

One unmarked cop car, two marked cop cars, were on scene. A tent was set up just off the side of the road above a red car where cops and the coroner were seen taking photos.

  • More information as it becomes available.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP clear Wet’suwet’en Coastal Gas Link pipeline blockade

Just Posted

The coroner is on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP and coroner on scene at a police incident in Pitt Meadows

Shari Morrison, with the two of the people she brought back from Hope in her Cessna on Wednesday. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge pilot swoops in to rescue the stranded from Hope

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

Chamber of commerce issued a statement on the recent flooding. (The News/files)
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce extends offer of support to local businesses