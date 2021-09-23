Ridge Meadows RCMP and partners issue 39 tickets in a day

A joint force operation between the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Canadian Pacific Police Service (CPPS) and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, had a team of officers enforcing speed limits, issuing tickets throughout Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as part of Rail Safety Week.

The joint task force took to the streets with partner agencies, on Sept. 21, during the rail safety week that goes from Sept. 20 to 26. The three agencies conducted speed enforcement and safety checks in areas surrounding CP railways. This is the second year the agencies have paired to bring awareness during rail safety week.

This week we partnered with @CanadianPacific police and @TransitPolice for Rail Safety week. Read our release here; https://t.co/MxL8f8yOCe pic.twitter.com/LcycSVUj3x — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) September 22, 2021

Al Sauve, Chief of CP Police Service said, “Rail Safety Week is an important opportunity for CP to highlight how to be safe around tracks and trains. CP Police Service will be working with the public to educate them about the dangers of unsafe behaviour around the railway. Train incidents are preventable and rail safety must be an on-going priority each and every day. Together, we can build safer communities,”

Some of the areas where police set up yesterday include school zones with nearby train crossings, the Pitt Meadows Intermodal Yard as well as roving community patrols.

Over the course of the enforcement a total of 39 violation tickets were issued. Of the total violation tickets, five were for speed in school zone in Pitt Meadows, 17 for speed in school zone in Maple Ridge, nine for other infractions such as seatbelt, disobey traffic control device, distracted driving in Maple Ridge, one for infractions such as seatbelt, disobey traffic control device, distracted driving in Pitt Meadows, four Motor Vehicle Act warnings, two Commercial Vehicle violation tickets and one unlicensed driver violation.

“Different police agencies have specific roles in how they manage priorities and it is always great when we come together in joint force operations like this to tackle the ultimate goal, which is that of public safety,” said Sergeant Michelle Luca with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Together we were able to educate and bring awareness to the importance of safety while slowing down vehicles in school zones in close proximity to railways.”

