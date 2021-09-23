Rail Safety week in full swing from Sept. 20 to 26 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP and partners issue 39 tickets in a day

Enforcement part of joint operation for rail safety week

A joint force operation between the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Canadian Pacific Police Service (CPPS) and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, had a team of officers enforcing speed limits, issuing tickets throughout Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as part of Rail Safety Week.

The joint task force took to the streets with partner agencies, on Sept. 21, during the rail safety week that goes from Sept. 20 to 26. The three agencies conducted speed enforcement and safety checks in areas surrounding CP railways. This is the second year the agencies have paired to bring awareness during rail safety week.

Al Sauve, Chief of CP Police Service said, “Rail Safety Week is an important opportunity for CP to highlight how to be safe around tracks and trains. CP Police Service will be working with the public to educate them about the dangers of unsafe behaviour around the railway. Train incidents are preventable and rail safety must be an on-going priority each and every day. Together, we can build safer communities,”

Some of the areas where police set up yesterday include school zones with nearby train crossings, the Pitt Meadows Intermodal Yard as well as roving community patrols.

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows RCMP issues 35 violation tickets and 9 warnings in school zones last week

Over the course of the enforcement a total of 39 violation tickets were issued. Of the total violation tickets, five were for speed in school zone in Pitt Meadows, 17 for speed in school zone in Maple Ridge, nine for other infractions such as seatbelt, disobey traffic control device, distracted driving in Maple Ridge, one for infractions such as seatbelt, disobey traffic control device, distracted driving in Pitt Meadows, four Motor Vehicle Act warnings, two Commercial Vehicle violation tickets and one unlicensed driver violation.

“Different police agencies have specific roles in how they manage priorities and it is always great when we come together in joint force operations like this to tackle the ultimate goal, which is that of public safety,” said Sergeant Michelle Luca with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Together we were able to educate and bring awareness to the importance of safety while slowing down vehicles in school zones in close proximity to railways.”

ALSO READ: Two Ridge Meadows Mounties cycle in this year’s Cops for Cancer tour

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. premier pleads for COVID-19 help as Trudeau government resumes
Next story
B.C. reports 832 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 5 more deaths

Just Posted

Rail Safety week in full swing from Sept. 20 to 26 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP and partners issue 39 tickets in a day

Bear cubs and mama bear looking to take part in the golf charity event. (Peter Tam/Special to The News)
120 participants and three bears attend Rotary club of Haney’s charity golf

The Meadow Ridge Knights Bantams took on Nanaimo in their home opener on Saturday. (Scotty W. Photography/Special to The News)
Meadow Ridge Knights teams go undefeated in home openers

Parteek Gidda and Ashmeet Panag, Grade 12 students at Westview secondary, were just some of the student volunteers that participated in the student votes event. (SD42/Special to The News)
NDP wins the student vote in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district