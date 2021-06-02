Ridge Meadows RCMP announce addition to leadership team

Inspector Adam Gander began his career as a constable in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows in 2001

Ridge Meadows RCMP is welcoming a new member to its senior leadership team.

While Inspector Adam Gander is fresh to the position, he has a long history with the detachment.

He began his career as a constable in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows back in 2001, and worked in various sections over the course of 12 years, including: front line policing, school liaison officer at Garibaldi Secondary School, general investigational services, and finally as a supervisor to frontline officers.

In 2013 he left the detachment to join the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team, where he became an accredited team commander.

Inspector Gander returned to the Ridge Meadows detachment in the fall of 2019 as a watch commander overseeing the frontline officers and taking on the role as the plain clothes commander.

In May of 2021 he was promoted to Inspector.

Gander said he has lived in Maple Ridge with my family for 20 years.

“It’s actually really exciting to be able to continue my career in my home town serving the citizens of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” he said.

