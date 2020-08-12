Ridge Meadows RCMP announce detachment’s biggest drug, weapons and cash bust

Ridge Meadows RCMP have announced the conclusion of a five month long drug investigation by their Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) resulting in the largest seizure of drugs, weapons and cash in the detachment’s history.

They will be hosting a media event on Thursday morning. The RCMP have already announced the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl, other drugs, firearms and cash from the operation. Insp. Aaron Paradis and Const. Julie Klaussner will also name a suspect.

More to come following the Thursday, 9 a.m. announcement.

