Ridge Meadows RCMP are holding a press conference on Thursday morning. (Black Press)

Ridge Meadows RCMP announce detachment’s biggest drug, weapons and cash bust

Five month investigation resulted in large fentanyl seizure

Ridge Meadows RCMP have announced the conclusion of a five month long drug investigation by their Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) resulting in the largest seizure of drugs, weapons and cash in the detachment’s history.

They will be hosting a media event on Thursday morning. The RCMP have already announced the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl, other drugs, firearms and cash from the operation. Insp. Aaron Paradis and Const. Julie Klaussner will also name a suspect.

READ ALSO: Large raid in Kootenays nets drugs, weapons, cash

More to come following the Thursday, 9 a.m. announcement.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drug bustmaple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash
Next story
Pitt Meadows woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP announce detachment’s biggest drug, weapons and cash bust

Five month investigation resulted in large fentanyl seizure

Pitt Meadows woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Couple trapped for hours in crushed vehicle, after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Tractor trailer rolled onto car

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Maple Ridge building

Fire took place in the 11800 block of Laity Street

Teachers, parents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows relieved at return to school delay

Announcement made on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Driver maces pedestrian after hit and run in Langley City

Police were on the scene at Michaud Crescent Wednesday morning

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Most Read