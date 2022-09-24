Ridge Meadows RCMP announce Project Roundtable

Ridge Meadows RCMP have been using new strategies in law enforcement they call Project Roundtable.

The detachment issued a press release about this “planned and methodical approach to intelligence sharing” that they have been emphasizing since the beginning of August to disrupt criminal activity.

“The Ridge Meadows RCMP will continue using an all-hands-on-deck approach to share criminal intelligence across our uniform and major crimes policing teams,” said Supt. Wendy Mehat. “The use of analytical data and intelligence sharing will aid us in targeting our most prolific offenders and high crime locations.

“This project will target our most prolific offenders to ensure community safety and well being.”

All four of the frontline watches have executed a total of 64 arrest warrants, in a huge warrant round-up intended to ensure individuals committing criminal activity are being held accountable for their actions. Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained a large number of those picked up on warrants had committed crimes previously, in some instances missed court dates, or were out in the community but acting contrary to their release conditions. Some persons had multiple warrants.

In addition, police have prioritized curfew checks of prolific offenders. In an instance when the person was not at home during the designated hours as conditions of their release, charges would be forwarded to the courts relative to that check, said Klaussner.

Police are also concentrating proactive patrols in high-crime locations.

The Road Safety Target Team has conducted high-risk driving vehicle stops on offenders known to police. In one instance, this resulted in an eight-month driving prohibition, and numerous violation tickets being issued to the driver for numerous driving offences, and resulted in his vehicle being impounded.

The Specialized Response Team has been completing enhanced and highly visible patrols of the downtown core, problem residences, and completing bar walks to decrease opportunities of recidivism by prolific offenders, said police.