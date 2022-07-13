Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest man for breaking into businesses

Man who allegedly gained access through roof arrested in police raid

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested a man in relation to alleged break and enters in April and May of this year.

In April, Ridge Meadows frontline officers began investigating the break and enter at a business in the 24700-block of Dewdney Trunk Road. The investigation determined that access to the business had been gained through the roof.

In May, RCMP responded to a similar break and enter at a business in the 12200-block of Harris Road in Pitt Meadows. The Ridge Meadows Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) took over the investigations due to the similarities between these offences.

The Street Enforcement Unit used video surveillance footage, neighbourhood inquiries, forensics, and covert investigation techniques to determine potential suspects.

On July 7, SEU with the assistance of the Integrated Emergency Response Team and the Ridge Meadows road safety target team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 11800-block of 232nd Street in Maple Ridge.

Residents in the area reported they were told to stay indoors, while police blocked the street and raided the residence with guns drawn.

Evidence related to the offences was located and seized during the search warrant execution. One 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

No further information will be released at this time, pending charge approval.