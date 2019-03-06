Ridge Meadows RCMP ask public’s help locating suspect

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dustin William Randall Evans, who is wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Evans is wanted on five outstanding provincial warrants for 12 alleged offences relating to weapons offences, assault, break and enter, property crimes and breach of undertaking.

He is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian man, 6’0” tall with a slender build, 170 pounds and with short brown hair.

RCMP advise not to approach Evans and to call 911 immediately if you encounter him.

• Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.