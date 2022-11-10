Ridge Meadows RCMP asking for assistance locating wanted man

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Glenn Schickerowsky who is wanted on multiple BC-wide warrants.
Schickerowsky is a 37-year-old Maple Ridge man wanted for the following offences:
• Six counts of fail to comply
• Two counts of criminal harassment
• Two counts of theft under $5000
Schickerowsky is described as a Caucasian man, 5’9” (175 cm) tall, 196 lbs. (89kg.), with short blonde hair or may have a shaved head, and hazel eyes
Police are advising that you do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately” said Sgt. Crystal Heisler, NCO in charge of the Specialized Response Team.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.
Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.