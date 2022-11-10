Ridge Meadows RCMP asking for assistance locating wanted man

Police are looking for Glenn Schickerowsky of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Glenn Schickerowsky who is wanted on multiple BC-wide warrants.

Schickerowsky is a 37-year-old Maple Ridge man wanted for the following offences:

• Six counts of fail to comply

• Two counts of criminal harassment

• Two counts of theft under $5000

Schickerowsky is described as a Caucasian man, 5’9” (175 cm) tall, 196 lbs. (89kg.), with short blonde hair or may have a shaved head, and hazel eyes

Police are advising that you do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately” said Sgt. Crystal Heisler, NCO in charge of the Specialized Response Team.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.